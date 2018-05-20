Adrian Clayborn injured quad during offseason workouts

Getty Images

With Phase 3 of the offseason program soon to begin in most NFL cities, the chances of a player injury will increase. Of course, the injury risk already was there during the less intense portions of the program.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that Patriots defensive end Adrian Clayborn “tweaked” a quadriceps muscle during offseason workouts.

Clayborn’s availability could be limited for the Organized Team Activities, which begin on Monday. Either way, he’s expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

Reiss notes that the quad issue underscores concerns about Clayborn’s history of injuries, from an ACL tear (plus more knee damage) in 2012 to a torn biceps in one arm in 2014 to another knee injury in 2016 to a torn biceps in the other arm in 2016.

Clayborn had a career-high 9.5 sacks in 2017, six of which came in one game, against the Cowboys.