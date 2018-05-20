How would the Malcolm Butler benching have been viewed in a world of legalized gambling?

Posted by Mike Florio on May 20, 2018, 10:09 AM EDT
Getty Images

Membership in the group that calls itself the @PFTPMPosse carries with it an important obligation. Via the questions posed for every episode of the #PFTPM podcast, the ever-growing group of loyal supporters introduces concepts and ideas that probably wouldn’t have otherwise entered my relaxed brain.

Here’s a great question that emerged in the aftermath of the Supreme Court decision to allow legalized sports wagering in the 49 states that don’t have it: If Patriots coach Bill Belichick had planned to bench starting cornerback Malcolm Butler for the entirety of a Super Bowl (with the exception of one special-teams play) in an environment with widespread legal gambling, would Belichick have been able to keep that to himself?

The people who legally (in Nevada) and illegally (everywhere else) bet on the Patriots to cover in Super Bowl LII surely were miffed and perplexed that Butler didn’t play. If hundreds of millions of dollars legally had been bet on the Patriots and Belichick had made such an unexpected move for reasons that he chose (as he always does) to keep to himself, the reaction may have been far different.

This is just one of the many issues that NFL will have to consider as it braces for the unintended consequences of something that, on the surface, will result in much greater revenue for the sport. And it will be important for the league to anticipate the many unintended consequences and plan for them.

Given the Butler case, the NFL may need to demand a greater degree of transparency not just as to injuries (where there’s currently a very limited degree of transparency, thanks to the bare-bones injury reports) but also as to strategic departures from the reasonably expected status quo. Teams eventually may have to publish binding depth charts within, say, 48 hours before kickoff. Other than players listed as questionable or worse on the injury report, the starters as listed on the official depth chart would then be starting the next game.

But that would have unintended consequences, too, with coaches easily avoiding the spirit of the rule by listing a player as a starter — and then benching him after as little as only one play. So then the question would become whether the players listed as starters would be required to participate in a certain number of snaps barring injury or gross ineffectiveness. Which then would open the door for teams to claim a player was injured and/or grossly ineffective when perhaps he actually wasn’t.

It could quickly become an effort to juggle Jello for the league, with coaches who strive for maximum secrecy (and who already resent having to make basic disclosures about injuries) doing anything they can to find a way to comply with efforts to prevent another Butler debacle while keeping the flexibility to do whatever they want to do without explaining themselves to anyone. But the NFL will have a good reason to come up with something that works, and to compel the coaches to go along with it.

The unspoken nightmare scenario for the league office continues to be the creation of an independent agency charged with overseeing professional football. If enough gambling controversies emerge, whether due to corruption, incompetence, or an awkward intersection between coaches who want to win football games and gamblers who want to win money, the NFL may lose its stubborn insistence to handle its own business.

And if it seems far fetched to think that government would get involved in something like this, consider the overall purpose and mission of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “How would the Malcolm Butler benching have been viewed in a world of legalized gambling?

  2. How about owners holding head coaches accountable for winning games and firing them when they don’t live up to expectations.

  3. Well that did happen in Vegas this past year, and you’re the only one with an issue about it, coaches decision ! But I’m sure Bill had the money line on the eagles a did it on purpose, cause he so loves money more then winning ? Get real you dope ! Seriously !

  4. Well that did happen in Vegas this past year, and you’re the only one with an issue about it, coaches decision ! But I’m sure Bill had the money line on the Eagles and did it on purpose, cause he so loves money, more then winning ? Get real you dope ! Seriously !

  5. What? Hundreds of millions of dollars were legally bet on the Patriots, in Vegas!

    So you’re posing a “what if” question on a situation that actually happened. Then you go on to list several outcomes which in fact did not happen.

    It’s pretty simple, as a bettor you have zero control of the game. If Belichick benches a player, does an inside kick, or punts on 3rd down, this is all ok. Now if Belichick is found to be making these moves for his own financial compensation… Then Belichick goes to jail.

    It’s incredibly dishonest to play the “what if” game about football gambling when it is already very prevalent in North America. In fact NBC shows the betting lines on Sunday night football!

  9. “Binding depth charts”… LOL!

    So you’re now advocating taking away the coaching decisions of a Head Coach. So now we’re to the point of minimizing the Coaches. Well Hell, why stop there let’s play this out to it’s logical conclusion shall we?

    Let’s eliminate the Coaches altogether. Let’s just set up a table and throw a computer on it with the latest i9 processor and run some AI software to do all the coaching. With the AI advancements it should be up and running in 48-hours.

    But if we’re already breaking the barrier for non-human involvement, it’s only a stone’s throw away to eliminate the players too. We could get those guys from Battle Bots to build us robot players which would also kill any steroid controversies as the robots only need oil and you really can’t ‘roid up motor oil – can you?

    Great article Florio, all you’re advocating is the elimination of the NFL and the promotion of the first RSFL – REAL STEEL Football League!

    Good idea, I’d watch.

  10. Hey, I’m all for legalized gambling, but under no circumstances should the NFL be forced to change the way they do things to accommodate the gamblers.

  11. He’d be, “swimming with the fishes.”

    Or, “wearing cement shoes.”

    “I woke up in the East River…in a SACK!!”

    Something of that nature.

  13. I don’t know what this guy is smoking.

    The league doesn’t owe gamblers anything.

    They bet at their own risk.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!