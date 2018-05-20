Junior Galette says he has offers, but may retire

Getty Images

Linebacker Junior Galette has not signed with a team for the 2018 season and he may not be signing with anyone either.

In a post to his Instagram account, Galette says he’s been offered deals with three teams but has not signed any of them because he’s not sure he wants to continue playing football.

“The real reason I haven’t signed is because I’ve contemplated retiring,” Galette wrote. “I have 3 Deals Currently on the table and will Plan Accordingly. All my fans i promise this will be my Best I’m not saying nothing else.”

Galette had 20 tackles and three sacks for Washington last season and missed the two previous seasons after two torn Achilles tendons. He had 22 sacks over the 2013 and 2014 seasons for the Saints.

There was word of interest from the Raiders and Browns early in free agency, but things have been quiet around Galette over the last couple of months.