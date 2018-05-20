Richard Sherman thinks Reuben Foster will be fine

Posted by Josh Alper on May 20, 2018, 10:42 AM EDT
AP

49ers linebacker Reuben Foster will find out this week if he is going to stand trial on domestic violence charges and the chance that the trial will happen seemed to drop when his ex-girlfriend recanted her accusations during a hearing last Thursday.

Even if Foster avoids prosecution on those domestic violence charges, he still has a June court date related to a marijuana arrest that could lead to league discipline during the 2018 season and the events of the offseason have led some to question whether the 49ers can count on him. New teammate Richard Sherman, who accompanied Foster to an earlier court hearing, believes things will work out well.

“You know, I’ve had conversations with him,” Sherman said to Michael Robinson of NFL Media. “Obviously he knows mistakes have happened in the past and he’s trying to move past it. He’s doing his best to deal with the situation the best he can. Basically, he’s an incredible young man. We’re all human beings and I think that’s what society forgets — that we all make mistakes. These young men are under a microscope that most people don’t have to deal with. And, obviously, he’s handling it the best he can, but I’m trying to do my part to just be a good teammate and be there for him in any way I can. And I think he’s going to be fine.”

A ruling about Foster’s trial is set to be announced on Wednesday.

  2. Sherman is just angling for his post playing days career. Either as an agent,( which he needs to work on) or as a union official. He’s creating alliances within the NFL, and hoping the players notice. It’s always about him.

  4. Man, I spent the past 8 years truly getting a kick out of bashing Sherman and the entire group of bums up there in Seattle. They made it so easy to hate them. In fact, they are now the most disliked franchise in the NFL and a lot of that is due to Sherman. Sherman and that lying knucklehead Bennett.
    After reading this story I now see why his teammates have always loved him. He just got to town and he is already immersing himself into the team leadership role.
    Kudos to you Sherman. It’ll be awkward rooting for you this year but I’ll do my best…

