Saskatchewan Roughriders put Trent Richardson on suspended list

Getty Images

Johnny Manziel is headed to the CFL to try a comeback with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at the same time that another former Browns first-round pick has landed on his CFL team’s suspended list.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced that they have placed running back Trent Richardson on that list as they open training camp for the 2018 season. Head coach Chris Jones said earlier this month that the team did not expect to have Richardson at the start of camp because he had “some situations going on at home.”

Richardson joined the Roughriders last year and played in four games. He ran 48 times for 259 yards and two touchdowns while also notching one reception.

Cleveland took Richardson third overall in 2012 and then traded him to the Colts for a first-round pick in September 2013. He was waived by the Colts in March 2015 and had short stints with the Raiders and Ravens that ended the same way before heading to Canada.