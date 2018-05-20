Speed, conditioning, communication at the core of Mike Vrabel’s OTA goals

AP

The Titans are about to get their first taste of Organized Team Activities with Mike Vrabel as the team’s head coach. And Vrabel has made his expectations for his team clearly known.

“We need to continue on the path that we’ve been on, I think to stay in condition, to be able to line up and execute the plays at a pace conducive to spring football,” Vrabel said during a recent team event, via the Tennessean. “I don’t want a whole lot of contact. I don’t want a whole lot of guys on the ground. We’re trying to practice fast and stay on our feet. The message is going to continue to be the same.”

Vrabel explained that concepts like “situational football” will be left to training camp. For now, it’s about being in proper shape and proper communication.

“We’re looking for competitive, tough, disciplined, conditioned football,” Vrabel said. “We’re trying to get those things across to our team as we go through the spring, so that when September comes around . . . we know what to do and play fast and aggressive, and guys aren’t standing around wondering what I should be doing. They know what they’re doing and they’re playing 100 miles per hour.”

The rules prohibit contact during the offseason, but there’s no rule against getting guys in peak condition now, in the hopes that they can hit the ground sprinting (literally) when training camp opens, so that the focus won’t be getting in shape but getting ready for the games that count.