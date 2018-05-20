Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Former Bills DL Fred Smerlas shared memories of the late Chuck Knox.

CB Cornell Armstrong heard from Patrick Surtain after being drafted by the Dolphins.

Willie McGinest sees potential in Patriots DL Deatrich Wise.

The Jets hope their new USC quarterback is better than their last one.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson gave the Ray Lewis dance a try.

Which Bengals players will take their games up a level this year?

Reasons the timing is right for the Browns to be on Hard Knocks.

The Steelers will announce their second Hall of Honor class.

Texans RB Lamar Miller shared his thoughts on the Santa Fe High School shooting.

Colts defensive backs coach Alan Williams shared his thoughts on the team’s safeties.

Jaguars rookie Logan Cooke comes from a punting family.

What are Titans coach Mike Vrabel‘s expectations for OTAs?

Said Broncos coach Vance Joseph of QB Case Keenum, “It’s definitely a good thing to watch him lead the guys and watch the guys respond to him. It’s refreshing for all of us to be in the presence of a veteran quarterback who has command.”

A pre-OTA preview of the Chiefs offensive line.

How much longer will Chargers QB Philip Rivers play?

Raiders rookie T Kolton Miller considers himself a student of the game.

LaDainian Tomlinson has some advice for Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott.

Giants LB Alec Ogletree has his eye on a record.

Former college QB Greg Ward is still learning how to play receiver with the Eagles.

How good can Washington’s record be this season?

Where does Bears G.M. Ryan Pace rank among his peers?

Said Lions LB Jarrad Davis, “I’m itching to hit somebody again, but we’re not going to get that opportunity. We’re not going to have that opportunity. I’m going to have to wait a little longer.”

A look at what the Packers want from their cornerbacks.

The Vikings will be asking a lot of their cap guy in the near future.

Falcons LB Foyesade Oluokon hopes to show that Ivy League players have a place in the NFL.

Panthers WR Devin Funchess was part of the festivities at a NASCAR race.

Saints RB Boston Scott is used to being overlooked.

The Buccaneers want a tougher approach on the offensive line.

A look at the competitors for the No. 2 receiver job with the Cardinals.

WR Steven Mitchell grew up in Los Angeles and is now trying to make the Rams.

49ers DE Kentavius Street hopes to be remembered for more than a viral video.

What position group will see the most churning as the Seahawks set their roster?