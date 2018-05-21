Aaron Donald won’t be at Rams OTAs

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald has not taken part in any voluntary work with the Rams this offseason and that won’t change now that the team is moving into the organized team activity phase of the schedule.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Donald told the team that he will not be in attendance at OTAs.

Donald has been looking for a new contract for the last two years and has largely stayed away from the team during the offseason while pursuing that deal. There have been frequent proclamations of optimism from the team about getting something done, but an agreement has eluded everyone to this point.

The only mandatory Rams practices before training camp take place during a three-day minicamp in the middle of June. Donald was at minicamp last year after skipping OTAs.