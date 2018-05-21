Alvin Kamara fine with whatever role Saints give him during Mark Ingram’s absence

Getty Images

Sean Payton said last week the Saints won’t ask Alvin Kamara to carry more of a load while Mark Ingram is out. Kamara, speaking publicly for the first time since news of Ingram’s four-game suspension broke, said he won’t ask for a bigger role.

“Whatever happens” is Kamara’s philosophy.

“From the beginning, I’ve said, ‘Whatever I have to do,'” Kamara said, via Mike Triplett of ESPN. “I trust Sean, and I trust our coaches. So however it unfolds, we’ll just handle it like that.”

Kamara opened last season as the team’s No. 3 running back behind Ingram and Adrian Peterson. By the end of the season, Kamara and Ingram made NFL history in becoming the first backfield teammates both to surpass 1,500 yards from scrimmage.

The third-round pick finished with 120 carries for 728 rushing yards, 81 catches for 826 yards and 14 total touchdowns, including a 106-yard kickoff return. He won offensive rookie of the year honors.

“I’m cool,” Kamara said. “I was just talking to somebody the other day [about how] I was watching my highlights for the first time like last week. So I keep moving forward, I’m always looking for what I can accomplish next.

“[That’s] my mentality. Year 2, I’m trying to do more than I did in Year 1. So I’m just ready to play.”