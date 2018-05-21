Arizona, New Orleans will be the next two Super Bowl host cities

Getty Images

The next four Super Bowls will be played in Atlanta, Miami, Tampa Bay, and Los Angeles, respectively. The next two hosts will be announced this week.

Daniel Kaplan of SportsBusiness Journal reports that Arizona and New Orleans will be awarded Super Bowls LVII and LVIII during this week’s ownership meetings.

It’s the culmination of a process first reported during the 2017 season on NBC’s Football Night in America, with the NFL ditching the traditional bidding process and giving selected cities dibs. If the city that gets the opportunity to host the game declines, a traditional bidding process will ensue.

As explained in October, the NFL realizes that cities expend time and money in an effort to win the bidding process, and that they become disappointed when their bid isn’t selected. When Minnesota received Super Bowl LII, for example, cities like New Orleans resolved (we were told at the time) never to waste the time, effort, money, and emotion to bid on the game when competing with a new stadium.

This time around, New Orleans didn’t have to do that. The NFL offered New Orleans the chance to host the game again, and New Orleans accepted.