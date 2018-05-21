Arizona, New Orleans will host the next two Super Bowls

Posted by Mike Florio on May 21, 2018, 10:03 AM EDT
The next four Super Bowls will be played in Atlanta, Miami, Tampa Bay, and Los Angeles, respectively. The next two hosts will be announced this week.

Daniel Kaplan of SportsBusiness Journal reports that Arizona and New Orleans will be awarded Super Bowls LVII and LVIII during this week’s ownership meetings.

It’s the culmination of a process first reported during the 2017 season on NBC’s Football Night in America, with the NFL ditching the traditional bidding process and giving selected cities dibs. If the city that gets the opportunity to host the game declines, a traditional bidding process will ensue.

As explained in October, the NFL realizes that cities expend time and money in an effort to win the bidding process, and that they become disappointed when their bid isn’t selected. When Minnesota received Super Bowl LII, for example, cities like New Orleans resolved (we were told at the time) never to waste the time, effort, money, and emotion to bid on the game when competing with a new stadium.

This time around, New Orleans didn’t have to do that. The NFL offered New Orleans the chance to host the game again, and New Orleans accepted.

15 responses to “Arizona, New Orleans will host the next two Super Bowls

  1. What will be the 2018 social issue for the NFL? To what cause will AZ have to prostrate themselves this year to keep the SB? Whoever has a pro football team IS a football.

  2. No better place to hold the Super Bowl than New Orleans. In fact, former NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle wanted to hold the game in New Orleans every single year, and even floated the idea that the Superdome be renamed “Super Bowl Stadium”.

    Fun fact: Pete Rozelle never got booed as he walked up to a podium. Ever.

  6. I think it’s dumb to have the super bowl in a cold weather city especially if it has a dome. The only reason I would want to watch one that takes place there is if the players have to deal with the elements. It sucks for the fans that pay a kings ransom to go to the game to be stuck in a hotel for the remainder of their visit. I now people are going to disagree but I’d much rather be walking around in shorts than freezing in multiple layers!!!

  8. dwoofer, what held Arizona back from getting a Super Bowl many years was their resistance to declaring MLK Day as a national holiday. Even the Deep South accepted it before Arizona.
    If you are going to post stuff make sure to do some research first.

  9. Man, the stench from that 2010 Dallas SB still hasn’t left Big D. Unfinished stadium where people had tickets for locations under tarps, cab strike, icy roads that weren’t treated. I was there and Jerry’s World is still paying for that disaster.

    Funny, I was also in New Orleans for their first SB that was supposed to be at the Dome but it wasn’t done and it was played in an icy rain at the dump of an LSU stadium at the time.

  10. tomthebombtracy says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:37 am
    ________________________

    Youre thinking of the coldest superbowl of all time SB IX Steelers over Vikings played in TULANE stadium, not LSU Tiger Stadium, which is the loudest stadium in america.

    —————————————————————————
    Actually it was at Tulane Stadium and there was zero precipitation on gameday. Otherwise, cool story, bro.

  12. Gonna go to see a 3peat and enjoy 3 winter vacations in Miami, Tampa and LA baby !!!!!!!
    Oh yea, the Kansas City Chiefs, warm weather, beaches, booze, broads, and Lombardi Trophies !!!!!!What a way to spend those three winters

  13. dal1as says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:24 am
    New Orleans? again? yawn!!!

    —says somebody who seriously doesn’t know how to have a good time.

    Seriously.

  15. “I can see Arizona, but that dump in New Orleans?”
    ——————————————————
    Obviously you’ve never been to a Super Bowl, especially in New Orleans. For all the hoopla regarding the electrical failure at the 49er-Ravens SB in New Orleans, the weather that week was seasonably lovely at an average of 74 degrees each day…which allowed fans that spent boatloads of money to actually enjoy the city, the SB festivities, and the various festivals and food available…all in shorts and t-shirts. I’d much rather SB in New Orleans than freezing my bejesus off in Detorit, New York, Philly, etc in early February.

