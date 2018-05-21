Bengals sign Billy Price

Getty Images

The Bengals have signed their first-round pick from this year’s draft.

Center Billy Price came off the board with the 21st overall pick and the Bengals announced his signing on Monday. Price signed a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season, which is the standard contract for first-round picks under the current Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Price was projected to be an early selection during the 2017 season, but the Ohio State product’s stock was shaken a bit when he injured his pectoral at the Scouting Combine. Initial fears were assuaged when doctors said Price should be ready for camp and he wound up as the Bengals’ choice last month.

With Price under contract, the Bengals have now signed nine of their 11 picks. Third-round defensive end Sam Hubbard, a college teammate of Price’s, and third-round linebacker Malik Jefferson remain unsigned.