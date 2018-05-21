Bills release Richie Incognito

Posted by Josh Alper on May 21, 2018, 4:07 PM EDT
Getty Images

It took a little more than a month, but Richie Incognito got what he wanted from the Bills.

A few days after announcing his intention to retire in April, Incognito was placed on the reserve/retired list in Buffalo. Incognito then reversed course and asked the Bills to release him so that he would be free to continue his career with another team.

The Bills didn’t act on it at the time, but they announced on Monday that Incognito has been released. He immediately becomes a free agent and is eligible to sign with any team that might want to employ him.

Incognito said last month that issues with his liver and kidneys were behind his decision to retire, although the later twists and turns suggest that it may have been more about a lack of desire to play on the reduced salary he agreed to take earlier in the year. We’ll see if he finds a bigger offer somewhere else or if his willingness to play for less increases outside of Buffalo.

Permalink 31 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

31 responses to “Bills release Richie Incognito

  3. Back to being his old self again. What happened to the Richie that was just grateful to have a job after the Miami incident? I liked him better.

  6. Pretty shady thing to do by Incognito… especially since the City of Buffalo took him in regardless his history.

  9. Really hope he signs with the Vikings! Guaranteed starting spot and a chance to win a Super Bowl.

    He already loves offensive line coach Tony Sparano from his time in Miami.

  13. He will always be thankful for the way Tony Dungy stepped up and helped him get back into the league after he was suspended for a year.

  15. nhpats says:
    May 21, 2018 at 4:18 pm
    This guy will be a Patriot by the end of the week.

    And block for a washed up unhappy QB who’s on his last legs

  17. firerogergoodell says:
    May 21, 2018 at 4:18 pm
    Really hope he signs with the Vikings! Guaranteed starting spot and a chance to win a Super Bowl.

    —————–

    Serious question here: given that the Vikings have never won a SB what would make any player think “Hey if I go to the Vikings I have a great chance to win a SB”?

  19. Reuben Klopek says:
    May 21, 2018 at 4:22 pm
    nhpats says:
    May 21, 2018 at 4:18 pm
    This guy will be a Patriot by the end of the week.

    And block for a washed up unhappy QB who’s on his last legs

    Maybe one day because father time is undefeated, but until then he remains very elite unlike whatever garbage QB/team you may have.

  20. Sporano and Spielman will get Ritchie if they want him. I like him but I don’t know if he would fit the Vikings zone blocking scheme. They are leaning toward more athletic linemen.

  21. Yes Buffalo gave him a 2nd chance and they got 3 pro-bowl seasons out of him….and didnt want to PAY him like pro bowler. You only have so many years in the league…he’s just looking for ONR more big contract. Can’t blame him for that.

  22. Reuben Klopek says:
    May 21, 2018 at 4:22 pm
    nhpats says:
    May 21, 2018 at 4:18 pm
    This guy will be a Patriot by the end of the week.

    And block for a washed up unhappy QB who’s on his last legs

    ————

    You mean the guy that threw for over 500 yards in the last game he played? You wish your QB was that “washed up”

  23. I know you all will hate this, but Richie is a candidate for the Raiders.

    Troubled, older and a renegade. Too much intrigue for Gruden to pass up.

  24. nhpats says:
    May 21, 2018 at 4:18 pm
    This guy will be a Patriot by the end of the week

    ///////////////////////

    Did you not read the article? He is looking for a big pay day which he won’t get in NE. Reading comprehension not a need in the NE school system I guess.

  28. nhpats says:
    May 21, 2018 at 4:18 pm
    This guy will be a Patriot by the end of the week.

    —————-

    Umm, no. Most overrated Guard since Alan Faneca.

    What a loser, too. BB doesn’t like losers.

  29. nhpats says:
    May 21, 2018 at 4:34 pm
    Reuben Klopek says:
    May 21, 2018 at 4:22 pm
    nhpats says:
    May 21, 2018 at 4:18 pm
    This guy will be a Patriot by the end of the week.

    And block for a washed up unhappy QB who’s on his last legs

    ————

    You mean the guy that threw for over 500 yards in the last game he played? You wish your QB was that “washed up

    And LOST his THIRD SB..the clown is done

  30. nhpats says:

    May 21, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    This guy will be a Patriot by the end of the week

    //////////////////////////

    Please child……..you say this about everyone that gets released.

  31. Richie should head the NY state sports gambling commission.

    After he graduates from charm school of course.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!