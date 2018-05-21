Bills release Richie Incognito

Getty Images

It took a little more than a month, but Richie Incognito got what he wanted from the Bills.

A few days after announcing his intention to retire in April, Incognito was placed on the reserve/retired list in Buffalo. Incognito then reversed course and asked the Bills to release him so that he would be free to continue his career with another team.

The Bills didn’t act on it at the time, but they announced on Monday that Incognito has been released. He immediately becomes a free agent and is eligible to sign with any team that might want to employ him.

Incognito said last month that issues with his liver and kidneys were behind his decision to retire, although the later twists and turns suggest that it may have been more about a lack of desire to play on the reduced salary he agreed to take earlier in the year. We’ll see if he finds a bigger offer somewhere else or if his willingness to play for less increases outside of Buffalo.