Bobby Wagner “wishing for the best” in Earl Thomas situation

Posted by Josh Alper on May 21, 2018, 1:58 PM EDT
AP

Linebacker Bobby Wagner has remained on the Seattle roster during an offseason of changes to the Seahawks defense.

So has safety Earl Thomas, although you wouldn’t know it by dropping by the team’s offseason practices. Thomas has stayed away amid talks about possible trades and/or a new contract that haven’t materialized into anything and Wagner said on 710 ESPN that he’s hopeful that things can work themselves out in a way that keeps Thomas on the team.

“I think he’s an amazing player, he’s an amazing person, he’s a Hall of Famer,” Wagner said. “And just let him know that we’re over here and we’re wishing for the best in that situation and we’re thinking about him. And I just want him to know that. Just because he needs to know. He needs to know that we appreciate him over here. Because he’s a talent that — you’re not going to ever see another person like him ever again play the football field.”

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that there have been no negotiations about a new contract with OTAs starting this week. Thomas is in the final year of his current contract and has a base salary of $8.5 million.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Bobby Wagner “wishing for the best” in Earl Thomas situation

  1. The fact that Wagner has the maturity to compliment Earl after ET publicly shredded him for a poor performance (while playing hurt) in the regular season is a testament to Wagner’s leadership. He’s in his prime, but there’s a reason they haven’t explored getting rid of Wagner.

  3. The “best” for Earl Thomas would be to get off the sinking ship, go to a contender AND get a long term big bucks deal.

    Honestly hearing from Bobby Wags makes it seem more likely that he’s gone. This seems like an out of the loop team leader making a too little too late plea.

  4. jefflocc says:
    May 21, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    4 yr 91.6 mill

    —————————————

    For a safety? I love ET’s game but he isn’t worth that much

  5. You have to give credit to the Patriots in a situation like this: Their QB has not been the highest paid in the league and has continued to play at the highest level that a football player can, with his focus on WINS and SUPER BOWLS.

    And on the other end of the spectrum, you have a one ring dynasty who caught lightning in a bottle for a few seasons before everyone “needed” to get paid.

    Forever 1-2’s, LOL

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!