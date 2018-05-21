Bobby Wagner “wishing for the best” in Earl Thomas situation

AP

Linebacker Bobby Wagner has remained on the Seattle roster during an offseason of changes to the Seahawks defense.

So has safety Earl Thomas, although you wouldn’t know it by dropping by the team’s offseason practices. Thomas has stayed away amid talks about possible trades and/or a new contract that haven’t materialized into anything and Wagner said on 710 ESPN that he’s hopeful that things can work themselves out in a way that keeps Thomas on the team.

“I think he’s an amazing player, he’s an amazing person, he’s a Hall of Famer,” Wagner said. “And just let him know that we’re over here and we’re wishing for the best in that situation and we’re thinking about him. And I just want him to know that. Just because he needs to know. He needs to know that we appreciate him over here. Because he’s a talent that — you’re not going to ever see another person like him ever again play the football field.”

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that there have been no negotiations about a new contract with OTAs starting this week. Thomas is in the final year of his current contract and has a base salary of $8.5 million.