Cardinals cut Marcus Williams to make room for Jamar Taylor

The Cardinals cut cornerback Marcus Williams on Monday, the team announced. They needed a spot after trading for Jamar Taylor, who is the favorite to start opposite Patrick Peterson.

Arizona also has seven other cornerbacks on its roster — Brandon Williams, Bené Benwikere, Jonathan Moxey, Lou Young III, sixth-round pick Chris Campbell and undrafted free agents Tavierre Thomas and Deatrick Nichols.

Williams expected to be in the mix for a roster spot after signing with the Cardinals on April 19.

He spent time with the Jets and the Texans last season, making one interception in the 15 games he played.

Williams originally singed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He joined the Jets after the Texans waived him from the practice squad.

He has played 49 career games with 15 starts, making 10 interceptions and 27 pass breakups.