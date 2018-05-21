Chris Simms makes a belated confession

Getty Images

Monday’s PFT Live focused on the challenges facing the Eagles, as they try to parlay their first-ever Super Bowl championship into a second one. Looming over the effort is the question of whether Carson Wentz or Nick Foles will be the starting quarterback.

While not a full-blown controversy (yet), things could get awkward for the Eagles. And the Giants went through this 27 years ago, when Phil Simms was the incumbent and Jeff Hostetler had just led the team to a win in Super Bowl XXV.

PFT Live co-host Chris Simms knows a thing or two about that one, because he was an 11-year-old boy who was hoping his dad would fend off the former West Virginia quarterback who had become an unlikely hero after Father Phil suffered a broken leg during the 1990 season. On Monday, Chris confessed to a locker-room crime committed against Hostetler’s cleats.

We didn’t plan this one (I didn’t even know about it), which makes it even better. To hear the whole story, check out the video.