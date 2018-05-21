Cowboys sign third-rounder Michael Gallup

Getty Images

The Cowboys now have all of their 2018 draft picks under contract.

Wide receiver Michael Gallup was the only one without a deal to start the week and the team announced on Monday that the third-round pick has agreed to a four-year deal. The Cowboys picked nine players overall during last month’s draft.

Gallup caught 176 passes for 2,685 yards and 21 touchdowns at Colorado State over the last two seasons. He joins a Cowboys receiver group that’s going to look much different than recent seasons thanks to Dez Bryant‘s departure and the addition of several new faces. That turnover should make a big role available to Gallup right away if he makes a smooth transition to the professional game.

The Cowboys also waived offensive lineman Jarron Jones and signed guard Damien Mama in other Monday moves.