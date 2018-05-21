Dalvin Cook will get limited work at Vikings’ OTAs

Getty Images

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was off to a promising start in his rookie season last year, rushing for 354 yards in four games before suffering a torn ACL on October 1. He’s now making solid progress toward getting healthy for his second season.

Cook will get limited work at the Vikings’ Organized Team Activities, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Zimmer described Cook as “ahead of schedule,” a designation that seems to apply to nearly every player recovering from a knee injury at this time of year.

Cook earned the starting running back job in Week One of his rookie season and was averaging 4.8 yards per carry at the time of his injury. After Cook went down, replacements Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon weren’t as productive.

The Vikings would love to see Cook playing like he did the first four games of last year, only doing it for 16 games in 2018.