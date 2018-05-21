Dan Snyder sells his radio station

Getty Images

Washington owner Dan Snyder’s ownership of the radio station that broadcasts his team’s games has sometimes raised eyebrows. Most notably, when Chris Cooley speculated on the air that then-G.M. Scot McCloughan’s drinking was affecting his job performance.

Now Snyder is getting out of the radio business.

Snyder announced today that he sold The Team 980 to Urban One. Snyder had previously sold smaller stations he owns and now does not own any radio stations.

The Team 980 will continue to broadcast Washington’s games, so the team and the radio station will remain business partners. But according to Liz Clarke of the Washington Post, Snyder wasn’t turning a profit in the radio business, so he wanted to get out and focus his time on his team.

Whether Snyder spending more time on his team translates to more wins remains to be seen. But he’s now out of the radio business.