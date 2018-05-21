Eagles announce changes to scouting department

Getty Images

The Eagles passed out a few new titles, and added some new faces to their scouting department.

The team announced the moves Monday, mostly for staff already on hand.

Andy Weidl was named director of player personnel and Alan Wolking assistant director of college scouting. They also hired former Patriots scout Patrick Stewart as national scout, and hired area scouts Shawn Heinlen (Southwest), Ryan Myers (West Coast), Jim Ward (Northeast). Also, Casey Weidl was named player personnel coordinator and Lee DiValerio scouting assistant.

Andy Weidel joined the team last year, after working with vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas in Baltimore.

Heinlen spent the last 15 years with the Bills.