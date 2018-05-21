Ereck Flowers “has kind of fit right in with” everybody for Giants

Getty Images

The Giants’ decision to sign Nate Solder and install him as their starting left tackle wasn’t taken all that well by Ereck Flowers, but you wouldn’t have known that by what went on after the team’s first OTA of the offseason.

Solder and Flowers, who started at left tackle the last three years, worked together with a blocking pad after practice wrapped up. Flowers spent the session at right tackle, where he began competing upon reporting to work for the first time last week, and got some nice words from head coach Pat Shurmur.

“He did a nice job today,” Shurmur said, via NJ.com. “We’ve had him in for a week. He has kind of fit right in there with everybody. I wasn’t all that pressured up about [his absence]. I’m glad he is here. I’m getting to know him. It’s a clean slate. He’s out here competing, and I think that’s what’s most important.”

Solder said he’s excited to play with Flowers and everyone with the Giants will be excited if the changes at tackle lead to a more competent offensive line this time out.