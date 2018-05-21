Former Bucs defensive end Da’Quan Bowers retires

Getty Images

Former Buccaneers defensive end Da’Quan Bowers is retiring from football, the Edmonton Eskimos announced.

The Bucs made Bowers a second-round pick in 2010. Bowers played 53 games with 10 starts in five NFL seasons.

He made 69 tackles and seven sacks in his NFL career.

Bowers, 28, has not played in the NFL since 2015. He spent last season in the CFL, making 17 tackles, seven sacks and an interception in 14 games with the Eskimos.

In March, he signed an extension with Edmonton through the 2019 season.