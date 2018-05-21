Gronkowski will be at OTAs, at some point

Getty Images

With Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, it’s fairly clear that something is bothering him. It’s still not clear what it is, or how it will affect his preparations for 2018.

With Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, there’s less mystery. And while he may not be present for Organized Team Activities as of Monday, a source with knowledge of the situation says that Gronkowski will be present at some point.

Gronkowski made it clear that last month, after weeks of uncertainty, that he’s committed for 2018. And a revised contract could soon be coming.

Possibly, Gronkowski will show up for OTAs once he gets that adjusted deal.

As to Brady, it’s unclear what it would take to make him happy and to get him to show up for OTAs. And if you hope to plug your fingers in your ears and cry “not listening” or simply shout “fake news!,” the truth is that Organized Team Activities have become the centerpiece of the offseason program, where important work gets done in advance of the work to be done in training camp. If Brady’s not there, he will be behind when he reports.

Whether he’s sufficiently skilled to overcome that isn’t the issue. His teammates (especially the new ones) need to commence the process of working with him. And the coaching staff will surely be less stressed about that adjustment if/when Brady is there.

Yes, the workouts are voluntary. But quarterbacks occupy a different position as a practical matter, making them part player, part coach. If the quarterback isn’t all in, it becomes harder to get the most out of the team.

But this blurb is about Gronkowski. He’ll be there at some point, regardless of whether Brady joins him.