Jamar Taylor restructure saves Cardinals $2.75 million on cap

Getty Images

When the Cardinals traded for cornerback Jamar Taylor last week, word was that Taylor reworked his contract in order to help make the deal possible.

Details of the alterations to the contract have arrived this week. Field Yates of ESPN reports that Taylor’s base salary for the 2018 season has dropped from $4.25 million to $975,000. Some of the money was converted into a signing bonus.

As a result of that tweak, Taylor’s cap number has dropped by $2.75 million. Assuming no other changes were made, Taylor’s contract calls for him to make a base salary of $4.075 million.

The Cardinals sent a 2020 sixth-round pick to the Browns in exchange for Taylor. He’s a good bet to start across from Patrick Peterson in the Arizona defense.