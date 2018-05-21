Jets sign fourth-rounder Chris Herndon

Getty Images

Quarterback Sam Darnold was the first of six Jets draft picks this year and he’s now the last one without a contract.

The Jets announced that tight end Chris Herndon has agreed to a four-year deal with the team. Herndon was selected in the fourth round with the 107th overall pick.

Herndon had 40 catches for 477 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games at the University of Miami last season. He hurt his MCL in the final game of the season and the team said after the draft that they expected him to be limited in offseason work, but he was able to do some drills at rookie minicamp.

The Jets did not re-sign Austin Seferian-Jenkins after he hit free agency, leaving them without their top tight end from last season. Herndon, Jordan Leggett, Clive Walford, Eric Tomlinson and Neal Sterling make up the contenders for playing time this year.