Joe Staley preparing Mike McGlinchey to one day take his job

The 49ers drafted Mike McGlinchey to start at right tackle. That’s the short-term plan. But offensive tackles drafted in the top 10 usually end up playing left tackle, which is where Joe Staley currently resides.

But Staley turns 34 in August and has two years remaining on his deal, so in all likelihood, McGlinchey will have Staley’s job by 2020.

That hasn’t stopped Staley from helping McGlinchey.

“He’s been awesome; Joe is the best,” McGlinchey said, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “. . . What you see is what you get with Joe. There’s no B.S. There’s nothing behind the scenes. He’s a good person. He’s a good player, and he’s willing to help his team in any way possible.

“He’s taking me under his wing and helped me out when I need him to, answering every question I have. Meeting with me whenever I need him to. Going over film. He’s been awesome.”

At Notre Dame, McGlinchey was coached by Brian Kelly, who coached Staley at Central Michigan. Many of Kelly’s assistants also coached with Kelly at Central Michigan in 2004-06.

“I’ve studied [Staley] for a long time on top of admiring him from afar,” McGlinchey said. “It’s going to be an unbelievable opportunity to play across from Joe.”