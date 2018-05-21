Kaepernick collusion case proving that teams viewed him as a starting quarterback

Posted by Mike Florio on May 21, 2018, 5:55 AM EDT
Getty Images

Remember when quarterback Colin Kaepernick initially went unsigned after becoming a free agent in March 2017? Remember the false and overstated concerns that were being pushed to justify the position that he was unemployed for football reasons? Remember when some said that was all a bunch of crap?

As it turns out, it was.

If the subtle-on-the-surface shift that happened last July, when Kaepernick’s status went from being about only football to being about non-football considerations, wasn’t enough to prove that the “all about football” narrative amounted to nonsense, the ongoing collusion case is establishing that multiple teams viewed Kaepernick as a starting NFL quarterback in 2017, and that they continue to view him that way. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, internal franchise documents generated as part of the free-agency evaluation process and testimony from witnesses harvested via depositions in the collusion litigation has established that teams viewed Kaepernick as being good enough not simply to be employed by an NFL team, but to be a starting quarterback for an NFL team.

So why wasn’t he?

The real reason has been obvious for more than a year, and if anyone still believes that Kaepernick’s unemployment arose from the belief that he couldn’t perform at a sufficiently high level, that’s just simply not the case. (Although at this point there’s no chance anyone’s long-made-up mind will be changing on anything related to Kaepernick, facts notwithstanding.) The deeper question becomes whether Kaepernick and his lawyers can prove coordination among the teams and/or through the league office in connection with the decision to steer clear of Kaepernick based on his role at the forefront of protests that occurred during the national anthem.

Whether coordination can or can’t be proven, the collusion case will conclusively prove one thing, regardless of whether anyone wants to believe it: Multiple teams believed that Colin Kaepernick was still good enough to play after becoming a free agent more than a year ago. Which means that, at least as to Kaepernick, the notion that teams make decisions based only on trying to win football games doesn’t hold water.

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

19 responses to “Kaepernick collusion case proving that teams viewed him as a starting quarterback

  1. It’s curious how you jump right to the question of whether Kap’s lawyers can “prove” collusion. But why do you discount the possibility that each QB-needy team independently said to itself “this is a pain in the ass distraction I don’t need”?

  2. He was good enough to start for some teams without the added baggage and crap he brings to your team. With the protest crap, alienating large parts of your fan base he has to be better than good enough to start for some teams, with all that he better get you a Lombardi trophy, he isn’t that good, so it is a talent issue still.

  3. Shouldn’t matter. Owners are the employers, and if they did want Kap, even solely for the fact that he kneeled during the anthems, that is their right.

  4. Even if teams believe that he’s a starting QB, he can’t make them give him a job! Trying to prove that his unemployment is an coordinated effort among NFL teams is difficult, if not impossible to prove!

  5. Thanks Florio, for keeping sports journalistic integrity alive by posting this truth, even though you’ll get crushed by trolls and haters (as usual) as will I for responding positively (as usual). The amount of venom circulating around Kaepernick remains mind-boggling, but readers who haven’t been jaded by the politics of hatred appreciate someone – anyone – laying out facts, whether or not a posting will be “popular” among a particularly low-brow segment of viewership. Bravo.

  8. This whole case is irrelevant. The owners are the employers and as such they have the right to determine if a potential employee is going to be good for their organization. Obviously Kap has done very little to make himself employable.

  9. Dan Muston says:
    May 21, 2018 at 6:21 am
    Part of winning football games is having a cohesive locker room. Unity.
    ***********************
    Part of a winning American society, is equality across the board. You know,a cohesive population that’s treated the same. UNITY. Protesting is as American as apple pie. It’s a Constitutional right.

    There will be all kinds of reasons brought forth for Kaep’s unemployment. His playing ability is NOT one of them. Documentary evidence will make this case an easy one. The NFL will settle this one.

  10. You’re taking too narrow a definition of “football reasons” – for when you assess someone for any job, talent is only one part of the “work reasons”. Anyway, Kaep was terrible in his last 2 seasons at 9ers, was outcompeted on the team by Blaine Gabbert for starter before the 2016 season. He then starts his anthem protests. But during that season after Gabbert was poor, Kaep got put back in only to be so bad – 4 yds (FOUR), week 13, v Bears – he got benched again, then last year walked away from being a highly paid backup on the team.

    But this is a collusion case, not a talent contest, and Kaep’s argument is that all these teams would have had him as their starter to get some of that 4yds/gm magic dust, but somehow formed a secret pact to keep him out of the league. Well, other protestors got contracts, and some teams have backed their protesting, so it ain’t about that, Kaep. The only mystery is how much yardage the media gives you back for those 4 yards you gave them.

  11. bigmark67 says:
    May 21, 2018 at 6:04 am
    He was good enough to start for some teams without the added baggage and crap he brings to your team. With the protest crap, alienating large parts of your fan base he has to be better than good enough to start for some teams, with all that he better get you a Lombardi trophy, he isn’t that good, so it is a talent issue still.

    ———————————

    That’s what his lawsuit is all about! It’s illegal under the NFL and CBA agreement to hold his protest against him. Change the rule if you don’t want players to protest, but Kap was well within his rights to protest. How can many of you call yourselves football fans but not see talent wise Kap is better than 90% of the backup QBs in the league, and probably 20% of the starters.

  12. He can be talented enough to be an NFL starting QB and still have the decision to not play him be “about football.”

    Football is a team sport. So much talk about “alienating a segment of the fan base” but what about alienating a segment of the locker room? That’s part of it too. You can have supporter (Reid, e.g.) but you can also see guys who were quite put off by some of Kaep’s antics.

    As an Owner or GM you have to consider the matter of how one players’ presence may affect your ability to build a united locker room. As a coach you have to consider how one player may relate to his team mates on the field.

    Teams need their starting QB to be a partner in building team unity. “Talent” isn’t the only factor in that equation.

    I do not doubt Mr. Kaepernick’s good intentions, but what he did what highlight and accentuate division by focusing on “social injustice.” That’s a vague term that can mean many things to many people, and many people thought his approach – “denigrating the flag and the anthem” (as they considered it) – was inappropriate and divisive.

  13. mmiller1967 says:
    May 21, 2018 at 6:04 am
    It’s curious how you jump right to the question of whether Kap’s lawyers can “prove” collusion. But why do you discount the possibility that each QB-needy team independently said to itself “this is a pain in the ass distraction I don’t need”?

    Why is it curious? They are suing trying to prove team colluded together to keep him out of the league, so that’s what they have to prove. Why teams individually turned him down isn’t relevant as a legal matter

  14. I came to the same conclusion and I didn’t ask for any help nor talk to anyone from the NFL, PFT nor any of my friends. But I don’t think he’s a starting NFL QB. Figured it out when he did mop-up work against the Giants and did a one read and run. Either way, it does not mean people colluded.

    It makes sense to not serve coffee naked. Is collusion because everyone wears clothes? No, it’s good for business.

  15. Any team that would make a decision that would tick off a large portion of their fan base would be stupid. After all your talking about a mediocre QB. And there’s a lot of them available.

  16. The key question is not whether Kap was viewed as a starting quarterback, but whether he was viewed as a starting quarterback of sufficient skill to produce enough wins to overcome the loss of revenue due to negative fan reaction to his “stand”. Owning an NFL team is a business–you don’t hire an employee that is going to cost you more money than you make as a result of employing the services of the employee. Kap would need to be more than just a mediocre starting QB in order for a team to see the value in hiring him just because his kneeling would cost the team some amount in revenues.

  17. I don’t care if he is the best QB in NFL History. If I were an owner I wouldn’t dream of signing Mr. Pig Socks. He’s bad for business.

  18. A. Professional football is a business.
    B. A business exists to make a profit.
    C. The NFLPA through the CBA gets just under 50% of revenue, not profit, revenue.
    D. The NFLPA represents all the players not just the stars.
    E. It is not responsible if the owners act in a manner that is inconsistent with growing revenue. It screws themselves and the other players.
    F. Therefor it is common sense to not employ CK not collusion. Unless politics is more important then the fans right to free speech and the owners and players right to make $$$.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!