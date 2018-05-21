Looking at the most unlikely Super Bowl participants of all time

Getty Images

Inspired by the Vegas Golden Knights making it to the Stanley Cup Final in their first year of existence, Monday’s PFT Live included a draft based on what the Knights have accomplished: An unlikely berth in their sport’s championship game.

So which were the most unlikely Super Bowl participants in NFL history? Chris Simms and yours truly went back and forth, selecting some of the great teams from the past that had no business being in the game with the Roman numerals.

Who put together the better list? Check out our arguments and then share your comments below.

Regardless of the others, was there any more unlikely Super Bowl participant than the 1999 Rams? From 4-12 the prior year to free-agent arrival Trent Green tearing an ACL in the preseason to a grocery-bagging no-name quarterback who became NFL MVP, the Rams had no business making it to the playoffs much less the Super Bowl. Instead, they gave the NFL a story even more unforgettable that the Golden Knights.