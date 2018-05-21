Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

A look at where Bills QB Josh Allen comes from.

Catching up with the new faces on the Dolphins.

Who will be in attendance at Patriots OTAs?

Previewing the quarterback work at Jets OTAs.

Ed Reed has some thoughts on how the Ravens will use QB Lamar Jackson.

What does offensive coordinator Bill Lazor’s past say about the Bengals’ future?

Breaking down each Browns position group with OTAs getting started.

Steelers LB Ryan Shazier helped out at a youth football camp.

Said Texans WR Sammie Coates, “”I’m a big guy. I’m fast. I can play special teams. I can give them offense and make plays. I’m versatile. Whatever they need me to do, that’s what I bring to this team.”

Colts QB Andrew Luck‘s shoulder seemed OK at a charity event last week.

Former Jaguars DE Austen Lane is training for his MMA fight with Greg Hardy.

The Titans held a 5K run recently.

The No. 2 QB competition is something to watch at Broncos OTAs.

A look at the Chiefs younger talent.

A call for the Chargers to sign DT Johnathan Hankins.

The Raiders released a statement about Billy Cannon’s death.

Examining WR Michael Gallup‘s fit with the Cowboys.

Giants coach Pat Shurmur threw out the first pitch at a Mets game.

Which Eagles veterans will be missing from OTAs?

RB Derrius Guice‘s health will be important to Washington’s chances this year.

Bears coach Matt Nagy has been winning over his players.

Willie Roaf sees big things in Lions C Frank Ragnow‘s future.

Packers P J.K. Scott has roots in Wisconsin.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said last season’s trip to the NFC Championship Game taught the team some lessons.

How did Falcons QB Matt Ryan measure up to his peers in 2017?

Prospective Panthers owner David Tepper shared some life lessons.

Will TE Deon Yelder turn out to be a steal for the Saints?

How confident are the Buccaneers in RB Peyton Barber?

Cardinals LB Josh Bynes likes the grit he’s seen from head coach Steve Wilks.

OTAs will have a different feel for the Rams this year.

John McVay is being honored for his work with the 49ers.

Fixing the run game remains a priority for the Seahawks.