Nashville remains favorite to host 2019 NFL Draft

A report earlier this month pegged Nashville as the top contender to be named the host city for the 2019 NFL Draft and it doesn’t look like any other bidder has done something to swing things their way.

The choice will be revealed at the league meetings taking place in Atlanta this week and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Nashville remains the favorite to get the event.

In an interview with ESPN.com, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. CEO Butch Spyridon said the city has pitched the league on a party feel that draws heavily on the city’s connection to the country music world. A joint Titans uniform unveiling and concert drew 20,000 fans earlier this year and Spyridon said “the convenience of our downtown and location of the stadium” helps make the city the best choice.

Denver, Kansas City, Las Vegas and a joint bid by Cleveland and Canton are the other finalists to host the 2019 or 2020 drafts.