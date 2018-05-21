Odell Beckham continues to show up for work

Getty Images

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham‘s continued attendance at Giants workouts was #asexpected, and allows the team to think about the future of what could be a prolific offensive tandem.

Via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Beckham was back on hand for Giants OTAs today, giving him a chance to continue to work with rookie running back Saquon Barkley, as well as a chance for coach Pat Shurmur to continue building their relationship.

Shurmur suggested that Beckham’s still not medically cleared to fully participate, and he still doesn’t have that contract extension which was reported to be an issue. But that hasn’t kept the good vibes from flowing.

“Odell’s been in and out, so he’s been around. It’s very encouraging,” Shurmur said. “I’ve developed a really nice relationship with him. We’re very open and honest about everything Giants and everything Odell. I’m just looking forward to him being there. There’s a lot to be learned. He’s not quite finished with his rehab, but there’s still a lot to be learned by just watching what’s going on.”

Shurmur also said he expected “the whole team” to be on hand, which includes the return of tackle Ereck Flowers, who skipped the earlier voluntary work after the team acquired left tackle Nate Solder.