Packers place Filipo Mokofisi on retired list

The Packers placed defensive tackle Filipo Mokofisi on the reserve/retired list, the team announced Monday.

Mokofisi signed with the Packers as a rookie free agent out of the University of Utah on May 4.

Mokofisi, 23, started for three seasons at Utah, appearing in 48 games with 35 starts. He also spent some time at defensive end.

He started all 26 games over his final two seasons and was named honorable mention All-Pac-12 both years.

In 2016, Mokofisi set career highs in tackles (45), tackles for a loss (eight) and sacks (five).