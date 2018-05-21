Panthers sign Ashaad Mabry, Jason Vander Laan

AP

The Panthers signed defensive tackle Ashaad Mabry and tight end Jason Vander Laan on Monday.

Mabry originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Texas-San Antonio in 2015. He has never played in a regular-season game.

In four college seasons, Mabry made 49 tackles and six tackles for loss.

Vander Laan signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Ferris State in 2016. He saw action in four games with the Colts last season in his only career games.

Vander Laan, 25, played quarterback at Ferris State, throwing for 8,240 yards and 85 touchdowns, while rushing for 5,953 yards and 81 touchdowns.