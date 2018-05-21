Panthers waive Korren Kirven

Getty Images

The Panthers waived offensive tackle Korren Kirven on Monday.

Kirven, 23, has never played in an NFL regular-season game. He signed with the Panthers earlier this month after the Jets waived him.

The Alabama product entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2017, signing with the Buccaneers. The Bucs waived him before the regular season, and he joined the Browns’ practice squad.

The Jets signed him to their practice squad in December and then signed him to a futures contract in January.