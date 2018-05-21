Patrick Omameh re-learning right guard after Giants drafted Will Hernandez

Getty Images

Patrick Omameh has played right guard, but it’s been a couple of years.

He spent the past two seasons at left guard with the Jaguars, starting 20 games. But after the Giants drafted Will Hernandez in the second round, with the expectation he will start at left guard, the Giants moved Omameh to right guard.

Omameh started all 16 games at right guard in 2014 for the Buccaneers and spent part of 2015 there while with the Bears.

“The transition is honestly [easy] because I have some background playing on the right side,” Omameh said Monday, via quotes distributed by the team. “It’s not completely starting from scratch. A few things that you need to get back that just comes with repetitions, but yeah, it’s just a situation where the more you can do for the team, whatever I’m able to do, I’ll jump out there and do it.”

Ereck Flowers also is adjusting to the right side, having moved from left tackle to right tackle after the Giants signed Nate Solder in free agency.

“Luckily we’re starting in May, so get the repetitions in that we need and I don’t foresee it being any type of issue moving forward,” Omameh said.