Patriots add two coaches to their staff

The Patriots announced two additions to Bill Belichick’s coaching staff, naming Cameron Achord an assistant special teams coach and Atif Austin a coaching assistant.

Achord most recently served as interim head coach at Southwest Mississippi Community College.

He played safety at Belhaven University, beginning his coaching career in 2009 as a special teams graduate assistant at the University of Southern Mississippi. He then joined Southwest Mississippi as an assistant coach in 2012, serving in various roles before being named interim head coach last year.

Austin spent the past four seasons as the receivers coach and special teams coordinator at North Dakota State. He was part of three Football Championship Subdivision national championships and four Missouri Valley Football Conference titles.

Austin also served as an assistant at Stetson, Northern Iowa and Southwest Minnesota State after playing four seasons at Iowa State.