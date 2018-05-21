Pending Panthers owner recalls overcoming childhood abuse

Getty Images

David Tepper had to do more than accumulate great wealth in order to get to the point he could buy a football team.

The soon-to-be-owner of the Panthers also had to move past some childhood experiences which were traumatic for him, and provided a great motivator for his future.

Via Sharon Eberson of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Tepper delivered a moving speech during his appearance at Carnegie Mellon University’s commencement Sunday.

Tepper told the crowd of graduates at his alma mater of the way his father taught him about work ethic, but was also physically abusive, something he vowed to never be with his own three children.

“In what is the proudest accomplishment of my life, I broke that cycle,” Tepper said, choking back tears.

Tepper has donated $125 million to the university, whose school of business is named for him. But he also spoke about his humble upbringing, working his way through undergraduate studies at the University of Pittsburgh, and that he was turned down on his first job application (at McDonald’s).

He’s paying Jerry Richardson $2.2 billion in cash for the team, and will be approved by other NFL owners this week, with the sale closing in July. Tepper will have to sell his 5 percent stake in the Steelers which he bought in 2009 to complete the transaction.

But he also spoke about the days when he didn’t have that kind of money, recalling “a kid who couldn’t afford to go to an NFL game until he was 20 was on the verge of becoming the owner of the Carolina Panthers.”

He also spoke of leaving Goldman Sachs after he refused an order which he didn’t believe was ethical.

“In life, do what’s right,” he said. “You have many lives and opportunities ahead of you, and don’t let anyone tell you different.”

He closed by telling the graduates of their other responsibility: “When all of you become successful. Remember,” he said, “give back. Give back!”