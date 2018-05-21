President Trump revisits the anthem issue

Posted by Mike Florio on May 21, 2018, 6:07 PM EDT
AP

As NFL owners prepare to launch two days of meetings that could result in changes to the existing anthem policy, the politician who turned embers into a brush fire last September revisited the controversy on Monday.

President Donald Trump made indirect reference to the phenomenon of protests during the anthem as 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. visited the White House.

“At every NASCAR race you will see thousands of patriotic Americans, from the grandstands to the pit stalls, proudly waving our flag,” President Trump said, via SportingNews.com. “One thing I know about NASCAR and I will tell you, they do indeed stand for the playing of the national anthem . . . . Somebody said, ‘Maybe you shouldn’t say that. It’s going to be controversial.’ I said, ‘That’s OK. NASCAR isn’t going to mind it at all.'”

While the President stopped short of referencing the NFL expressly, the remarks serve as a reminder that the issue remains on simmer, with the potential of exploding as the 2018 season approaches — especially with the midterm elections only two months later. Thus, as Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports recently explained, some NFL owners will try this week to come up with a solution that ends the protests once and for all.

Any effort to placate President Trump will serve only to bolster the theory that the collusion keeping both Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid unemployed traces not to racism (as some incorrectly characterize the argument) but to a shared concern among those who own the teams that doing business with someone like Kaepernick will invite more criticism from President Trump and, in return, more derision from a base of supporters that will remain loyal to him, no matter what.

The lingering problem for the NFL is that the league gave players the right to protest, confirmed it after Kaepernick was first spotted not standing for the anthem, and reiterated it after President Trump challenged owners to “get that son of a bitch of the field” if/when kneeling happens. It could be too late to unilaterally take that right away.

  1. Not at all. The NFL changes position on things all the time AFTER they see fans getting upset and making their voices heard. As in the Ray Rice situation. They changed the penalty. And as far as the protests are concerned they did not make a big deal out of it until the fans INSISTED and revolted, even to the point of burning NFL gear and flying planes with signs about it over stadiums. Whats hard to understand.

  3. I take issue with the premise that a NFL player has the Right to protest while on the Job. CBA or not no other work location would have allowed such action to be taken. Yes, the NFL did not do anything to stop it. I won’t speculate on why they didn’t thou. it is obvious they now regret not doing so.

  5. Attempting to state your collusion theory as fact because you want to pretend it’s true doesn’t make it so, it just discredits and exposes you as invested and not objective.

  6. Can that unbelievably terrible excuse for a so called president manage to shut up for 5 minutes? You’ve done nothing but prove that basically you colluded with enemies to win. The economy set up by a great president before you is the only thing holding you up and you cant shut up? I dont care that you have people that want to delude themselves in to your incessant lying, I cant ask the weak minded all to change. But just shut up for a few minutes so we can rest from your absolute none sense and empire of lies. What an absolute tragedy this guy is on the world political landscape and how sad I feel for his supporters. I really pity them. These aren’t bad people, they are just hurt and angry people who couldn’t handle social change properly and will sadly be so much worse off in the near future because they truly believe in a small time hustler who made them believe that fear is more powerful than understanding. Its just sad.

  7. It is awful to have a public official of any king saying someone shouldn’t protest. There was a time in this country that would have caused the outrage.

  9. jucam1 says:

    Can that unbelievably terrible excuse for a so called president manage to shut up for 5 minutes?
    ============================================

    No. He speaks for the silent majority that the media ignores. And it drives you crazy that you can’t silence him.

  11. @jucam1
    Brilliant.

    And let’s not forget about the sales job about China trade bout to be crawfished.

    #ubeenduped

