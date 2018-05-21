Raiders sign fourth-rounder Nick Nelson

Getty Images

The Raiders signed fourth-rounder Nick Nelson, leaving them with just two unsigned draft picks.

The team announced Nelson’s four-year deal Monday.

The cornerback from Wisconsin was picked 110th overall. He might have gone higher if not for the knee injury suffered in a pre-draft workout with the Lions. He needed only a partial meniscus repair, so it could have been worse, but he still stands as a cautionary tale against the proliferation of such workouts.

The Raiders have two picks left to sign, third-rounders Brandon Parker and Arden Key.