Raiders strike a deal with third-rounder Brandon Parker

Getty Images

The Raiders opened the day with three unsigned draft picks, but they’ve gotten down to one on Monday afternoon.

Shortly after announcing that fourth-round cornerback Nick Nelson agreed to a four-year deal, the Raiders made the same announcement about third-round tackle Brandon Parker. Defensive end Arden Key, another third-round pick, is the lone Oakland selection without a contract.

Parker became the second of two tackles the Raiders took in the first three rounds when they traded up with the Ravens to secure his services. Parker was named MEAC offensive lineman of the year three times while at North Carolina A&T and did well at the Senior Bowl to bolster his draft stock this year.

Kolton Miller was the first tackle the Raiders selected and is seen as a good bet to wind up as the starter on the right side of the line as a rookie. Parker may not have the same path to early playing time, but it remains to be seen how things play out this summer.