Rams fifth-rounder Ogbonnia Okoronkwo undergoes foot surgery

Getty Images

Rams rookie linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo recently underwent foot surgery, coach Sean McVay said Monday via Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register.

Okoronkwo will return sometime during training camp, perhaps still rehabbing at the start of the team’s summer work, via Hammond. That means Okoronkwo will miss some valuable work in the competition to replace edge rushers Robert Quinn and Connor Barwin.

The Rams moved up in the fifth round in a trade with Denver to take Okoronkwo after he fell lower than expected. Many have labeled him as one of the “steals” of the draft.

At Oklahoma, Okoronkwo won co-defensive player of the year honors in the Big 12 last season. He made 164 tackles, 34.5 tackles for loss, 21 sacks and five forced fumbles in his five seasons in Norman.