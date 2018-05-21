Rams sign Chunky Clements

Getty Images

The Rams won’t have Aaron Donald with the team as OTAs get underway on Monday and they’ve added another defensive tackle to the mix in his absence.

The team announced the signing of defensive tackle Chunky Clements ahead of the first OTA on Monday afternoon.

Clements was undrafted out of Illinois last year and landed with the Texans after spending the summer with the Vikings. Clements bounced between the active roster and practice squad over the course of the regular season and wound up playing in the final two games of the season. He had two tackles and a half-sack, but still got waived in March.

The Rams also added Ndamukong Suh to their defensive tackle group this offseason and Clements will be trying to earn a spot behind him and Donald over the coming months.