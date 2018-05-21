Report: Arie Kouandjio will miss season after surgery

Getty Images

Washington offensive guard Arie Kouandjio will miss the entire season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn quadriceps muscle, John Keim of ESPN reports.

The team had left hope pre-surgery that he would get back before the end of the season, but even then, Washington knew Kouandjio would miss several months.

Washington learned today for certain that Kouandjio will spend the season rehabbing after surgery late last week, with his rehab set at six to eight months, per Keim.

Kouandjio started six games at left guard last season.

Washington recently re-signed Shawn Lauvao as insurance.