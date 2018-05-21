Report: Le’Veon Bell won’t show up for Steelers’ OTAs

Getty Images

It would have created a bigger headline had Le'Veon Bell decided to show up for the Steelers’ organized team activities, but as expected, the Steelers running back won’t attend, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Bell remains unsigned after the team placed the franchise tag on him for a second consecutive year. Tom Brady, Julio Jones, Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Donald are other big names around the league who are absent for voluntary offseason work.

A year ago, Bell reported to the Steelers a week before the season opener, holding out until the last minute. He played under the $12.12 million tag last year, earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.

Bell said in March he likely would follow what he did last year, softening on his original threat to miss games or retire in the absence of an extension.

The Steelers have until July 16 to work out a long-term deal with Bell. Otherwise, he will play under the one-year, $14.54 million franchise tender.