Russell Shepard signing with Giants

Getty Images

Wide receiver Russell Shepard is signing with the Giants, he announced in an Instagram post Monday night. It reunites him with General Manager Dave Gettleman.

The Panthers released Shepard last week after he declined a pay cut, and he had taken a free agent visit to Buffalo.

Shepard signed a three-year, $10 million deal with the Panthers in the 2017 offseason while Gettleman was their G.M. He made only 17 catches for 202 yards and a touchdown last season.

Shepard spent the first four years of his career with Tampa Bay. In 72 career games, Shepard has 47 catches for 634 yards and four touchdowns.