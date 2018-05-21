Saints sign Tre’Quan Smith, wrap up draft class

AP

Add the Saints to the list of teams with all their draft picks under contract.

Via Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the Saints have signed third-rounder Tre'Quan Smith, wrapping up their entire draft class.

Smith, a wide receiver from Central Florida, impressed in early workouts.

He’s a speed receiver in an offense that is built for them, though the presence of a stocked depth chart including Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn Jr. and restricted free agent pickup Cameron Meredith means there won’t be pressure on him immediately.