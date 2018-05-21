Shaquill Griffin seemingly moved to left cornerback by Seahawks

Getty Images

Shaquill Griffin started 11 games as a rookie at right cornerback for the Seahawks last season after being selected in third-round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

With Richard Sherman now in San Francisco, the Seahawks have to find a long-term replacement at left cornerback. It appears as though Griffin is being asked to make the switch. In a video wrap-up posted by the team following the first day of OTAs on Monday, Griffin was shown working on the left side of the defense.

When Sherman went down with a torn Achilles last season, Griffin stayed on the right side of the defense with Byron Maxwell taking over as the starter at left cornerback. In Maxwell’s first stint with the Seahawks, he played right cornerback opposite Sherman. Moving Griffin to the left side would allow Maxwell to move back to the right cornerback spot he’s more accustomed to.

Additionally, fifth-round pick Tre Flowers is also working on the right side as he makes the conversion from college safety to cornerback.

Griffin appeared in 15 games with 59 tackles, a sack and an interception in his first season with the Seahawks.