Steven Jackson ranks himself as the Rams’ greatest running back

The Rams have a long history of great running backs. Todd Gurley, the 2017 NFL offensive player of the year, is the latest to carry the torch while carrying the ball for the Rams.

“I’m a history freak,” former Rams running back Steven Jackson said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “And when it comes to the Rams’ organization, if there’s one thing we do, we pick running backs well.”

Jackson is in the Hall of Very Good after rushing for 10,138 yards and 56 touchdowns while catching 407 passes for 3,324 yards and eight touchdowns in his nine years with the Rams. He finished his career with 11,438 rushing yards, 3,683 receiving yards and 78 touchdowns.

Eric Dickerson and Marshall Faulk are in the Hall of Fame after spending parts of their careers with the Rams. Jackson, though, argues that he’s the best running back ever to put on the Rams’ uniform.

“Sometimes, I talk to current fans here [in Los Angeles] and there’s an argument of who’s the greatest running back to be a Ram,” said Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowler who never made All-Pro. “I think it’s me.

“Look at the record book. Everybody has their pick.”

Dickerson played less than five seasons with the Rams before they traded him to the Colts, but he gained 7,245 of his 13,259 rushing yards with the franchise that drafted him. He also scored 56 of his 90 career touchdowns with the Rams.

Faulk played seven of his 12 seasons with the Rams, gaining 6,959 of his 12,279 rushing yards and 4,071 of his 6,875 receiving yards with St. Louis. He scored 85 of his 136 touchdowns while with the Rams.

Both Dickerson and Faulk were highly decorated with multiple All-Pro nods and other awards, including Faulk’s MVP award in 2000. That’s among the reasons they are in the Hall of Fame and Jackson is not.