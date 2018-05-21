Tom Brady not attending Patriots’ OTAs

Getty Images

The next phase of the Patriots’ Organized Team Activities begin today, and Tom Brady is not present.

Brady, who has been working out on his own all offseason, remains away as on-field football activities begin at OTAs today, according to multiple reports.

That’s not a great sign of harmony in New England. Although OTAs are voluntary and Brady is free to show up, stay home, or be anywhere else he wants to be, he has said in the past that he considers this on-field work to be valuable. The Patriots have added wide receivers Jordan Matthews, Cordarrelle Patterson and Braxton Berrios this offseason, and it couldn’t hurt for Brady to get some on-field work in with them.

But if Brady thinks time spent with his own trainer, Alex Guerrero, is more valuable than time spent at the Patriots’ facility, then Brady will stay home. There’s no worry about Brady showing up to camp out of shape, as he has always taken his physical conditioning seriously. But there is reason to wonder whether Brady and Bill Belichick are on the same page.