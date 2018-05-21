Who are the greatest Eagles of all time?

Getty Images

In many ways, the 2017 Eagles are the greatest installment of the franchise, at least since its latest NFL-title team 1960. But who are the greatest players of all time?

That was the subject of a PFT Live draft on Monday, with an expansion to four rounds.

Check out the picks in the attached video, and before chiming in on the wisdom (or lack thereof) of the picks, we suggest a Google search or two on Chuck Bednarik and/or Steve Van Buren.

[Spoiler: Van Buren has no relation to what arguably was the worst Seinfeld episode ever. (Hey, one of them had to be.)]